Vatican confirms pope's Geneva trip (2)

Vatican City, March 2 - The Vatican confirmed on Friday that Pope Francis will visit Geneva on June 21. The pontiff will visit Ecumenical Centre in Geneva to mark the 70th Anniversary of the foundation of the World Council of Churches (WCC). The details of the trip will be released later, the Vatican said. The visit "will be a sign of recognition of a unique contribution of the WCC to the modern ecumenical movement" said Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.