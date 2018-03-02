Rome, March 2 - Rightist Italian leaders fumed this week against the prospect of Disney's Frozen heroine Elsa getting a girlfriend in the sequel to the smash hit cartoon. "They're preparing a world turned around," said anti-migrant, Eurospketic League leader Matteo Salvini. "I'm worried, I want to intervene before it happens," said Salvini, who recently swore on the Bible and the rosary to preserve traditional Catholic values. Nativist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni, who has vowed to protect traditional Italian families, was also unhappy. "It's one thing to defend rights, and another one entirely to put girls of five and six in the middle of these complex things," she said. The prospect of a lesbian Elsa "seems a bit too much to me," she said.