Rome

Rightists rage at Frozen gay angle

'World turned round' says Salvini, 'a bit much' says Meloni

Rightists rage at Frozen gay angle

Rome, March 2 - Rightist Italian leaders fumed this week against the prospect of Disney's Frozen heroine Elsa getting a girlfriend in the sequel to the smash hit cartoon. "They're preparing a world turned around," said anti-migrant, Eurospketic League leader Matteo Salvini. "I'm worried, I want to intervene before it happens," said Salvini, who recently swore on the Bible and the rosary to preserve traditional Catholic values. Nativist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni, who has vowed to protect traditional Italian families, was also unhappy. "It's one thing to defend rights, and another one entirely to put girls of five and six in the middle of these complex things," she said. The prospect of a lesbian Elsa "seems a bit too much to me," she said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Piazza Duomo “area picnic” Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

Piazza Duomo “area picnic”
Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

di Lucio D'Amico

Op. Stammer 2-Melina, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Op. Stammer 2-Melina, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

di Nuccio Anselmo

Poliziotto trovato morto, aperta inchiesta

Poliziotto trovato morto, aperta inchiesta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33