Milan station knife attacker gets seven years (2)

Milan, March 2 - A 21-year-old Italian-Tunisian was given a seven-year prison term at the end of a fast-track trial on Friday for a knife attack on two soldiers and a railway police officer at Milan's central train station in May. Prosecutors had requested a 10-year sentence for Ismail Tommaso Hosni for attempted homicide, bodily harm and resisting arrest. The judge acknowledged diminished responsibility due to Hosni's mental state.