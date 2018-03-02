Rome

A1 and A12 open again, Ligurian trains still in stations (2)

Freezing rain disrupted road circulation

Rome, March 2 - The Milan-Bologna section of the A1 highway reopened Friday after closing between Milan and Sasso Marconi southwards due to freezing rain. The central Italian region of Emilia Romagna has been hit by bad weather conditions since Thursday evening, leading to the closing of several highway sections in the region. Over 500 vehicles were called in to clear them for use. Sections of the A13 and A14 have also been closed, with many vehicles sliding off the road on the later. The situation is gradually improving in Liguria, where the A12 and A10 have reopened, but trains are halted at stations and will continue to be so until the temperature rises, according to Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI). Some 200 technicians are working on making the restoration of services possible. Circulation is blocked on the Genoa-Savona, Genoa-Turin, Genoa-Milan, Parma-La Spezia and Cuneo-Limone lines.

