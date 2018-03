Boy, 4, dies in Roma camper van (3)

Modena, March 2 - A four-year-old boy died in a camper van Thursday in an area near Modena where several Roma families live, sources aid Thursday. He may have died from a virus or his death may have been linked to the poor hygiene in which he lived, police said. Forensic experts have ruled out suffocation, ingestion of pills and anaphylactic shock. A microbiological lab will try to determined the cause of the boy's death. Conditions in the collection of camper vans were said to e very unsanitary. The boy died at the village of San Matteo near Modena.