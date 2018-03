Art critic Gillo Dorfles dies (3)

Milan, March 2 - Art critic and theorist Gillo Dorfles died in his Milan home at the age of 90 on Friday, his family said. Dorfles, who was an artist himself, would have turned 108 in April. Culture Minister Dario Francschini paid tribute to him as being "wise, curious and polyhedrical". Dorfles frequented cultural giants like Italo Svevo, Eugenio Montale, Salvatore Quasimodo, Cesare Pavese, Frank Lloyd Wright and Renzo Piano in his native Trieste while launching artists like Lucio Fontana. "Art is the only passion to which I stayed faithful," he once said.