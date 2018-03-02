New Mina album set for release (2)

Rome, March 2 - Italian singing legend Mina is releasing an album of new songs on March 23, Sony said on Friday. The album, entitled Maeba, will feature 12 tracks and a 'surprise' for fans, the record label said. Mina, 77, who bewitched audiences in the 1960 and '70s, is reckoned by many the finest female pop singer Italy has produced. Although she has only rarely made public appearances for many years, she has continued her recording career. The new album follow the success of Selfie in 2014 and Le Migliori, a 2016 work with frequent artistic partner Celentano than won six platinum discs.