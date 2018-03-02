A1 and A12 open again, Ligurian trains still in stations

Rome, March 2 - The Milan-Bologna section of the A1 highway reopened Friday after closing between Milan and Sasso Marconi southwards due to freezing rain. The central Italian region of Emilia Romagna has been hit by bad weather conditions since Thursday evening, leading to the closing of several highway sections in the region. Over 500 vehicles were called in to clear them for use. Sections of the A13 and A14 have also been closed, with many vehicles sliding off the road on the later.