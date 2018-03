CasaPound says candidate attacked in Taranto (2)

Taranto, March 2 - The extreme-right CasaPound party said Friday that Raffaele De Cataldis, one of its Senate candidates in Sunday's general election, was attacked on Taranto late on Thursday. It said De Cataldis went to hospital after suffering the beating in the company of a 70-year-old friend and fellow CasaPound supporter and asked the police to intervene. The election campaign has been marred by several acts of violence. On Thursday a Casapound activist was attacked in Livorno.