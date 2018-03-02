Rome

No need for corrective budget-Renzi (2)

PD leader hails 'good results' achieved by centre-left govts

No need for corrective budget-Renzi (2)

Rome, March 2 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that Italy will not need a corrective budget to ensure it respects EU rules during an Facebook-ANSA Live Forum on Friday. "There won't be any (corrective) budget," Renzi said. "(Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan has denied this and I trust Padoan more than I trust (League leader Matteo) Salvini". The League has said it would not vote in favour of a corrective budget. Renzi listed the "good results" achieved by four years of PD-led governments, during which he said GDP had risen over 4%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Piazza Duomo “area picnic” Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

Piazza Duomo “area picnic”
Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

di Lucio D'Amico

Op. Stammer 2-Melina, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Op. Stammer 2-Melina, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

di Nuccio Anselmo

Ucciso per strada un ex brigadiere dei Cc, nel '92 sfuggì ad agguato mafia

Ucciso per strada un ex brigadiere dei Cc, nel '92 sfuggì ad un agguato di mafia

5 tonnellate di marijuana dall'Albania, 25 arresti

5 tonnellate di marijuana dall'Albania, 25 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33