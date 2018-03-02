No need for corrective budget-Renzi (2)

Rome, March 2 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that Italy will not need a corrective budget to ensure it respects EU rules during an Facebook-ANSA Live Forum on Friday. "There won't be any (corrective) budget," Renzi said. "(Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan has denied this and I trust Padoan more than I trust (League leader Matteo) Salvini". The League has said it would not vote in favour of a corrective budget. Renzi listed the "good results" achieved by four years of PD-led governments, during which he said GDP had risen over 4%.