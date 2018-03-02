Rome

Us against Berlusconi, time for 'last shoulder barge'-Grillo (2)

M5S fed of wisdom of Italian people says founder

Rome, March 2 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo on Friday described Sunday's general election as a two-horse contest between the anti-establishment group and the centre-right coalition led by Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. "Just us and Forza Italia are left," comedian-turned-politician Grillo said on his blog. "The movement is taking on the biggest and most effective advertising spot since Coca Cola. "We set out our stall with words of war to send packing a caste that just takes up space. "The movement was born on those words of war and fed on the best wisdom of the Italian people. "Now are here, confronting the darkest, murkiest side of our nation's character. "Let's give the last shoulder barge".

