Vote between growth party, soaring-spread party says Renzi (2)

Rome, March 2 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi told an Facebook-ANSA Live Forum on Friday that Sunday's general election was a choice between those offering growth and those who risk causing economic turmoil. "I say to those who are undecided that this election is much more important that they want to make out, this election is a big divide between those betting on growth and an extremist message," Renzi said.