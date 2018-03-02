We saved account holders, not banks - Renzi (2)

Rome, March 2 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi blasted "blatant lies" about the rescues of crisis-hit banks orchestrated by centre-left governments in recent years during an Facebook-ANSA Live Forum. He decried "an operation of mass distraction" on the bank rescues. "It's an issue that passed through decades of silence by the political and business class, by the worlds of journalism and academia," Renzi said. "We stand by what has been done over the last few years, from the reforms of the popular and cooperative banks to help the account holders and not the banks, and save current accounts that otherwise have gone up in smoke with the EU rules".