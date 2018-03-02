Embraco redundancies on ice - FIOM (2)

Rome, March 2 - The redundancies of close to 500 workers at an Embraco fridge-component-making plant near Turin, with production set to be shifted to Slovakia, have been put on ice, a official for the FIOM trade union said on Friday. Italy has referred the case to European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has vowed to be intransigent if it turns out that Slovakian incentives to lure the company there constitute illegal State aid. "We have confirmation that the dismissal letters for 2018 have been put on ice pending the reindustrialization (plan)," said Lino La Mendola of FIOM's Turin branch. "The salaries should be fully covered for this year. "We expect a solution from January 1, 2019 onwards too. "There must be a solution that stops the threat of any workers being kicked out against their will. "We won't sign up for redundancies".