Rome

I'm PD leader till 2021 - Renzi (2)

Ex-premier set to stay at helm of party regardless of showing

I'm PD leader till 2021 - Renzi

Rome, March 2 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Friday that he has no intention of stepping down as leader of the Democratic Party (PD), no matter how well or badly the centre-left group does in Sunday's general election. "I will be PD secretary until 2021, that was decided by the primaries (last year)," Renzi told La7 television. The PD looks set to do badly in Sunday's general election, according to opinion polls that also put Premier Paolo Gentiloni's approval rating higher than Renzi's, who was head of government from 2014 to late 2016. Gentiloni is also a PD member. Renzi said Thursday he would back Gentiloni "or any other PD candidate" if they are tapped by President Sergio Mattarella to try and form the next government. "I have an extraordinary relationship with Gentiloni, and whoever in the PD gets the mandate from the president will have my support," Renzi said. "Those who are trying to fuel an internal congress, let's let them carry on: Gentiloni and I will never quarrel. "The PD has the best team and the strongest ideas, so good that the others are copying them".

