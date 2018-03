Some 22 mn euros seized from Camorra-linked businessman

Rome, March 2 - Investigators on Friday executed a warrant to seize around 22 million euros worth of assets from Vincenzo Zangrillo, a businessman considered close to the Casalesi clan of the Campania mafia, the Camorra, sources said. Around 200 vehicles, 150 properties, 21 hectares of land, six companies and 21 bank accounts were among the assets seized in the provinces of Latina, Frosinone, Naples and Isernia, the sources said.