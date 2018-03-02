Italy's GDP up 0.3% in 4th quarter of 2017 - ISTAT (2)

Rome
02/03/2018
Rome, March 2 - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017 with respect to the previous three months and by 1.6% compared to the same period in 2016, ISTAT said Friday, confirming its preliminary estimates. The growth rates were slightly lower than those of the third quarter of 2017, when GDP rose 0.4% on the previous three months and 1.7% in year-on-year terms. Furthermore, the 0.3% rise was the lowest since the third quarter of 2016, according to calendar- and seasonally-adjusted data.
