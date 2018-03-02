Snow, ice block highways and trains (2)

Rome, MARCH 3 - Following snowfall, central Italy is now suffering from ice and sleet. Traffic was closed on Friday morning in some sections of highways in the Emilia-Romagna region as well as the A12 between La Spezia and Sestri Levante in the north. Ice has resulted in the suspension of the Genoa-Milan, Genoa-Turin, Genoa-Savona and Parma-La Spezia rail lines but high speed trains are still running. Some 55 people have died as a result of bad weather conditions since Sunday in Europe and especially in Poland, where 21 people froze to death, most of whom were homeless. Bad weather has hit the United States as well: the authorities in southern California have issued evacuation orders for 30,000 people ahead of a violent snow storm expected to hit soon.