Berlusconi confirms Tajani as premier candidate

Rome, March 2 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi has announced that European Parliament President Antonio is the party's candidate for prime minister. Tajani has confirmed that he is willing to be the centre-right's candidate and wrote on Twitter that "all other decisions are up to citizens and the Italian president". Berlusconi noted, however, that if Matteo Salvini's League were to get the more votes than FI, then "if he wants to do it (be premier), we will agree because we have a coalition agreement". Lacking a majority, however, "we will ask the head of state to vote again". In an interview with major daily Corriere della Sera, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni warned that "this time, the real competition is against different forms of populism: that of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and that that has settled into the centre-right, an anomaly in which the EPP and far-right extremists team up".

