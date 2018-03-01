Treviso

Elderly couple found dead, double homicide suspected

Near Treviso

Elderly couple found dead, double homicide suspected

Treviso, March 1 - An elderly couple were found dead in their garden near Treviso Thursday and police suspect a double homicide, judicial sources said Thursday. The couple, in their seventies, were found in an isolated part of Cison di Valmarino near Treviso. Investigators confirmed they were thinking both had been murdered. Both bodies and especially the woman's bore the signs of multiple blows with a blunt instrument and a knife, police said. A dagger was probably used, police said. It has not been found. There was no sign of a fight in the house and an initial search found no money or valuables missing, judicial sources said. This has led investigators to rule out the possibility of it being a robbery gone wrong. The victims were a pensioner and a housewife, said to be comfortably off but not wealthy.

