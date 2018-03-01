Elderly couple found dead, double homicide (3)

Treviso, March 1 - An elderly couple were found dead in their garden near Treviso Thursday and police suspect a double homicide, judicial sources said Thursday. The couple, in their seventies, were found in an isolated part of Cison di Valmarino near Treviso. Investigators confirmed they were thinking both had been murdered. Both bodies and especially the woman's bore the signs of multiple blows with a blunt instrument and a knife, police said. A dagger was probably used, police said. It has not been found.