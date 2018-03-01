Katainen confident Italy will maintain stability (3)

Brussels
01/03/2018
Brussels, March 1 - European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said Thursday he was "confident" Italy would maintain stability after Sunday's general election. "I'm confident Italy can maintain stability: everyone knows what the price of instability is, so I have no doubt," said the competitiveness commissioner. "Certainly, no one knows the outcome of the vote, but I express my best wishes: I hope there will be some form of coalition that will see European development in a positive way".
