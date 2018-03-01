Will back Gentiloni if tapped Renzi repeats (3)

Rome, March 1 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi reiterated Thursday he would back Premier Paolo Gentiloni "or any other PD candidate" if they are tapped by President Sergio Mattarella to try and form the next government. "I have an extraordinary relationship with Gentiloni, and whoever in the PD gets the mandate from the president will have my support," Renzi said. "Those who are trying to fuel an internal congress, let's let them carry on: Gentiloni and I will never quarrel". Renzi added: "The PD has the best team and the strongest ideas, so good that the others are copying them".