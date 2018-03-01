2 ministries guilty over gay's suspended driving license (2)

Catania, March 1 - A Palermo appeals court on Thursday found two ministries, defence and transport, guilty in the case of a gay man whose driving license was suspended when he came out to authorities. They were ordered to pay a total of 100,000 euros in damages to Danilo Giuffrida, 35. Three years ago Italy's supreme court upheld an order for the two ministries to compensate Giuffrida, a Sicilian man whose driving license was suspended 17 years ago on the ground that he was a homosexual. The Court of Cassation said the civil service had displayed "right and proper homophobia" against Giuffrida, and confirmed a ruling by a Catania appeals court rejecting an appeal by the defence and transport ministries against paying compensation for sexual discrimination. Giuffrida originally was awarded compensation of 100,000 euros but that was reduced to 20,000 euros by the lower-court appeals judge. The supreme court said that 20,000 was too little and ordered the case be adjourned so that a higher figure could be calculated for consideration. In 2001, Giuffrida told military doctors he was gay during routine tests prior to military service. The army sent a copy of the report to the local department of motor vehicles which subsequently revoked Giuffrida's license on medical grounds. A local court later ordered the local motor vehicles department to return Giuffrida's license, saying being gay didn't affect driving skills since "it cannot be considered a psychological illness". "Sexual preference does not affect someone's capacity to safely drive motor vehicles," it said.