I'll back any PD premier - Renzi (3)

Rome, March 1 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday he would back any PD premier after Sunday's general election. He said that if President Sergio Mattaralla gives a government-formation mandate to current Premier Paolo Gentiloni "or someone else, a minister or non-minister, from the PD, they will have my total support". Renzi added that "if you want to be the top parliamentary group you have to get the votes. "And the fact that Letta, Prodi and others have announced support for the coalition and for the action of Paolo Gentiloni, isn't painful to me, on the other hand it pleases me".