M5S on verge of govt with Salvini or split - Renzi (3)

Rome
01/03/2018
Rome, March 1 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is on the verge of a ruling alliance with League leader Matteo Salvini or a damaging split, Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday. "The M5S is at a crossroads," he said. "Either they have the numbers to rule with Salvini on Monday, if Salvini wants, or the M5S will split because there are so many internal divisions that are making the last effort, with great media compactness, to carry out an image-boosting operation." Renzi, a former premier, said "it is here that they are playing at the expense of the country". The PD chief was talking to Repubblica TV.
