Rome

Centre right led by '4 heroes' will win - Berlusconi (2)

Salvini says 'sorry' for Renzi as PD will lose big

Centre right led by '4 heroes' will win - Berlusconi (2)

Rome, March 1 - The centre-right alliance led by "four heroes" will win Sunday's general election, Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday at a joint rally to wind up the election campaign. Speaking alongside League leader Matteo Salvini, Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni and We With Italy (NCI) leader Raffaele Fitto, Berlusconi said "the centre-right coalition made up of these four heroes you see sitting around this table will win". Berlusconi urged all supporters of the centre right to "start phoning everyone, get out the vote. He said "you must convince the undecided, and bring your old aunties out to vote too". Salvini said he felt sorry for Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi because, he said, the PD "is heading for a historic defeat". Meloni said "there are two choices: either we win or it'll be chaos". Fitto, for his part, said "the only solution is to vote for our coalition".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ucciso per strada un ex brigadiere dei Cc, nel '92 sfuggì ad agguato mafia

Ucciso per strada un ex brigadiere dei Cc, nel '92 sfuggì ad un agguato di mafia

Piazza Duomo “area picnic” Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

Piazza Duomo “area picnic”
Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

di Lucio D'Amico

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Uccide il marito nel sonno, arrestata dai carabinieri

Uccide il marito nel sonno,
arrestata dai carabinieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33