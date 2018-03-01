Centre right led by '4 heroes' will win - Berlusconi (2)

Rome, March 1 - The centre-right alliance led by "four heroes" will win Sunday's general election, Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday at a joint rally to wind up the election campaign. Speaking alongside League leader Matteo Salvini, Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni and We With Italy (NCI) leader Raffaele Fitto, Berlusconi said "the centre-right coalition made up of these four heroes you see sitting around this table will win". Berlusconi urged all supporters of the centre right to "start phoning everyone, get out the vote. He said "you must convince the undecided, and bring your old aunties out to vote too". Salvini said he felt sorry for Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi because, he said, the PD "is heading for a historic defeat". Meloni said "there are two choices: either we win or it'll be chaos". Fitto, for his part, said "the only solution is to vote for our coalition".