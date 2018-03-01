Soccer: Two ex Bari players acquitted of match-fixing (2)

Bari, March 1 - Two former Bari players, Stefano Guberti and Daniele De Vezze, were acquitted of match-fixing charges on appeal on Thursday along with Angelo Iacovelli, a former business promoter for Bari. The court also ruled that charges against two other former players, Vincenzo Santoruvo and Ivan Rajcic, for allegedly "selling" two Serie B games, had timed out. Prosecutors said the Bari players agreed to fix Salernitana-Bari and Bari-Treviso in the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 seasons for 220,000 euros. The five were convicted and given jail terms of between six and 18 months at the first-instance trial.