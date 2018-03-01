Derided for govt team but we'll laugh Monday - Di Maio (3)

Rome, March 1 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Thursday the M5S had been "derided" for some for presenting its government team before Sunday's general election, "but we will be the ones laughing on Monday". Di Maio said the idea of presenting an executive before the election had come from late M5S guru Gianroberto Casaleggio in 2014. "Some have derided us for this choice but we'll be laughing on Monday when the Italians will probably take us to 40% of the vote". He added: "we are setting a new benchmark for the ministries today, it will be tough to replace them with party men, with men from the apparatus".