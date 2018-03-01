Roundtable from Monday if others agree says Di Maio (3)

Rome, March 1 - Five-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Thursday the anti-establishment party was ready to sit around a table and talk with other parties on Monday after the results of Sunday's general election are out. "If the others want to, from Monday we will sit down around a table and talk about it, " he said. Di maio went on to hail the government team the M5S has put together. "These are not my ministers, they are everyone's", said the premier candidate. He added that, in the M5S, there are "people who put their reputations on the line without a parachute to save them if they fall, purely out of a desire to be of service to the country," referring to other parties' practice of parachuting candidates into safe seats without any local knowledge. Di Maio also said he was "tired of cases like (Angelino) Alfano at the foreign ministry."