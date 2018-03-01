Rome

Roundtable from Monday if others agree says Di Maio (3)

M5S team has people 'who act without parachutes'

Roundtable from Monday if others agree says Di Maio (3)

Rome, March 1 - Five-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Thursday the anti-establishment party was ready to sit around a table and talk with other parties on Monday after the results of Sunday's general election are out. "If the others want to, from Monday we will sit down around a table and talk about it, " he said. Di maio went on to hail the government team the M5S has put together. "These are not my ministers, they are everyone's", said the premier candidate. He added that, in the M5S, there are "people who put their reputations on the line without a parachute to save them if they fall, purely out of a desire to be of service to the country," referring to other parties' practice of parachuting candidates into safe seats without any local knowledge. Di Maio also said he was "tired of cases like (Angelino) Alfano at the foreign ministry."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ucciso per strada un ex brigadiere dei Cc, nel '92 sfuggì ad agguato mafia

Ucciso per strada un ex brigadiere dei Cc, nel '92 sfuggì ad un agguato di mafia

Piazza Duomo “area picnic” Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

Piazza Duomo “area picnic”
Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

di Lucio D'Amico

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Uccide il marito nel sonno, arrestata dai carabinieri

Uccide il marito nel sonno,
arrestata dai carabinieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33