Soccer: Roma stadium to go ahead after ANAC OK - Raggi (2)

Rome, March 1 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that AS Roma's much-delayed plan to build a swanky new stadium in the south of the capital is set to go ahead after it got clearance from anti-corruption authority ANAC. "An opinion came out a few days ago with which ANAC attested to the feasibility of the works, giving the OK to the new project prepared by Roma and the city hall together," Raggi told Radio Radio. "The time for procedures is needed but we have the ANAC stamp. "I think Roma are ready to start work as soon as possible".