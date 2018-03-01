Significant growth at last - Gentiloni (3)

Rome

Important data says Padoan

Rome, March 1 - Italy is seeing "significant growth at last", Premier Paolo Gentiloni said after ISTAT reported a GDP rise of 1.5% in 2017 on Thursday. "The economy is improving, let's not go off the path" of reforms, he said. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan concurred, saying "the data are important". He said they were "the fruit of the work the government has done".

