Latina massacre warning signs underestimated - Minniti (3)

Rome, March 1 - Warning signs over a Carabiniere who killed his two daughters and himself after seriously injuring his wife were underestimated, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Thursday. Luigi Capasso had beaten his wife, from whom he was separating, weeks before the incident at Cisterna di Latina south of Rome on Wednesday. Minniti said the "massacre" was "absolutely unacceptable as far as I am concerned". He said something should have been done even though Capasso's wife had not formally reported him. "There was too much underestimation and the threat in the field was not understood," Minniti said. Capasso's wife Antonietta Gargiulo is in a stable but critical condition in hospital. The couple's daughters were aged eight and 14.