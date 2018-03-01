Cop who killed daughters, self 'cleared to work' (3)

Rome, March 1 - Luigi Capasso, the Carabiniere who killed his daughters and self after shooting and seriously injuring his wife near Latina Wednesday, had passed a medical exam and been pronounced fit to keep serving in the paramilitary corps, sources said Thursday. Capasso refused an offer of psychological counselling to help him cope with the trauma of separating from his wife, the sources said. The man said that he already had the support of his own psychiatrist, sources said. He was therefore subjected to a strict medical test, ordered to take an 8-day leave and then cleared to return to duty.