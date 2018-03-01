Rome

Renzi says up to Mattarella on Gentiloni premier (3)

PD leader asked about whether current PM should be candidate

Renzi says up to Mattarella on Gentiloni premier (3)

Rome, March 1 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday that it will be up to President Sergio Mattarella to choose who should try to form the next Italian government when asked about whether the centre-left group should propose Premier Paolo Gentiloni as its candidate rather than him. "Gentiloni is not just an excellent premier, he is also a friend and I'm happy that everyone speaks well of him," Renzi told Mediaset television. "The president chooses the candidate. We are a team and we don't row with each other. "Whatever Mattarella decides will have our support". The PD looks set to do badly in Sunday's general election, according to opinion polls that also put Gentiloni's approval rating higher than Renzi's, who was premier from 2014 to late 2016. Renzi said he was hopeful the PD will do better than expected though. "Many people are undecided and they say they are ready to vote PD if they are approached and involved," Renzi said in his e-news newsletter. "We know that it is not easy to come out in the open. "A river of organized insults flow on the social networks if someone says they vote PD. "Many people call us and say 'I vote PD, but I don't say so because I'm afraid of the insults on Facebook'".

