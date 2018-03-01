34 priests cited in 'gay network' expose'

Naples, March 1 - Some 34 priests and four seminarians have been cited in an exposé of an alleged gay clerics' network put together by a Naples male escort. Naples Archbishop Crescenzio Sepe said he would send the dossier, compiled by escort Francesco Mangiacapra, to the competent Vatican authorities. "Those who have done wrong must pay and must be helped to repent for what they have done," Sepe said in a statement.