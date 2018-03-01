Rome

No govt with right says Grasso (3)

Clarifies statement on 'special-purpose govt'

No govt with right says Grasso (3)

Rome, March 1 - Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso said Thursday he had not meant to suggest a post-election coalition with the centre right when he said the leftwing party would be prepared to join a 'special-purpose' government to change the electoral law in the event of a hung parliament after Sunday's general election. "We are firm in saying No to any government with the right, with (League leader Matteo) Salvini and (Forza Italia leader Silvio) Berlusconi," Grasso said on Italian TV. Grasso said the special-purpose government he was referring to, "included the (centre-left Democratic Party)", but not rightwing forces.

