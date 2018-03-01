Rome

Forza Nuova marches in Rome banned (3)

'Only rallies allowed' - police chief

Rome, March 1 - Rome's police chief on Thursday banned marches in the Italian capital planned by the far-right Forza Nuova (FN) group at the last day of the general-election campaign on Friday. The police chief's office said it had reminded FN, which is holding four rallies in different parts of Rome, that it cannot march between them holding up banners and shouting slogans. But the rallies themselves will be allowed to go ahead, the office said. It also said "counter-protests" by anti-Fascists were banned within the new 'green zone' covering the historic centre. The office said security would be further stepped up for the last day of campaigning ahead of Sunday's general election. There has been a string of clashes across Italy between police and anti-Fascist protesters trying to get at rallies by FN and another neo-Fascist group, CasaPound. photo: FN leader Roberto Fiore

