++ Far-right CasaPound activist 'attacked in Livorno' ++

Rome
01/03/2018
Rome, March 1 - An activist of far-right group CasaPound who was reportedly attacked in the coastal Tuscan city of Livorno on Wednesday night in front of his pregnant partner risks losing an eye, the movement said on Thursday.
