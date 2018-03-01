Relative nabbed for brothers' murders (3)

Modena, March 1 - Italian police on Thursday arrested a relative in the murder of two brothers at Lame di Zocca near Modena on Tuesday. Angelo Rainone, 50, is suspected of killing his son-in-law Ugo Bertarini and his ex-wife's uncle Breno Bertarini, judicial sources said. Rainone is believed to have killed the siblings with a bill-hook. Their bodies were found in a stable on their property, judicial sources said.