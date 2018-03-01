Time of my 'f**k off' may be over - Grillo (2)

Rome, March 1 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo said Monday that the days of his 'f**k off' protests against Italy's political establishment could be over. "I have spoken all of my life, I have spent 60,000 words a day for 40 years," the comedian-turned-politician said on his blog. "I understand the sense of words, which are useless, sometimes provocative, sometimes deformed, sometimes violent," he added. "Maybe the time of the f**k off is over, but I tried to understand, to be curious. "What is the truth? I'm going crazy, I'm going crazy, be quick and form a government because I'm going crazy". The Internet-based, anti-establishment M5S, which was founded in 2009, is hopeful of winning Sunday's general election.