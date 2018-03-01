Rome

Teacher who insulted cops probed, may be sacked (3)

Woman shouted 'Fascists you must die' at police

Teacher who insulted cops probed, may be sacked (3)

Rome, March 1 - A teacher who insulted police at an anti-Fascist protest in Turin a week ago is being probed and may be sacked, sources said Thursday. The woman, Lavinia Flavia Cassaro, is under investigation by Turin prosecutors for instigation to commit crimes, insulting public officers and threats. Elementary-school teacher Cassaro shouted "Cowards, you must die, Fascists" at the police who were separating anti-Fascist protesters from a neo-Fascist CasaPound rally. Cassaro said she was not wishing death on the officers but on "the apparatus that defends Fascism". Meanwhile the education ministry on Wednesday said it had proposed firing Cassaro. The sanction has been proposed "in consideration of the gravity of the teacher's conduct".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ucciso per strada un ex brigadiere dei Cc, nel '92 sfuggì ad agguato mafia

Ucciso per strada un ex brigadiere dei Cc, nel '92 sfuggì ad un agguato di mafia

Piazza Duomo “area picnic” Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

Piazza Duomo “area picnic”
Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

di Lucio D'Amico

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Uccide il marito nel sonno, arrestata dai carabinieri

Uccide il marito nel sonno,
arrestata dai carabinieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33