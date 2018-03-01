Teacher who insulted cops probed, may be sacked (3)

Rome, March 1 - A teacher who insulted police at an anti-Fascist protest in Turin a week ago is being probed and may be sacked, sources said Thursday. The woman, Lavinia Flavia Cassaro, is under investigation by Turin prosecutors for instigation to commit crimes, insulting public officers and threats. Elementary-school teacher Cassaro shouted "Cowards, you must die, Fascists" at the police who were separating anti-Fascist protesters from a neo-Fascist CasaPound rally. Cassaro said she was not wishing death on the officers but on "the apparatus that defends Fascism". Meanwhile the education ministry on Wednesday said it had proposed firing Cassaro. The sanction has been proposed "in consideration of the gravity of the teacher's conduct".