Italy's deficit down to 1.9% in 2017 - ISTAT (2)

Rome
01/03/2018
Rome, March 1 - Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio dropped to 1.9% in 2017, down from 2.5% the year before, ISTAT said on Thursday. The figure is better than the 2.1% deficit forecast in the government's economic blueprint and it is the lowest registered in 10 years. The national statistics agency said the figure did not include the public money used to stop two crisis-hit Veneto banks going to the wall.
