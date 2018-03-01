Italy's debt down to 131.5% of GDP in 2017 - ISTAT (2)

Rome
01/03/2018
Rome, March 1 - Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio dropped to 131.5% in 2017, down from 132% in 2016, ISTAT said on Thursday. The figure is slightly better than the debt-GDP ratio of 131.6% forecast in the government's DEF economic blueprint. The statistics agency said Italy registered a primary surplus of 1.9% in 2017, up from 1.5% in 2016. It is the eighth consecutive year that Italy has had a primary surplus.
