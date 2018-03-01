Wife of cop who killed daughters, self in stable condition

Latina, March 1 - The wife of a Carabinieri police officer who on Wednesday killed the couple's two daughters and then committed suicide is in stable condition in the intensive care unit of Rome's San Camillo hospital, medical sources said Thursday. Antonietta Gargiulo, 39, is sedated and doctors are planning to perform surgery on her jaw to extract a bullet fired by her husband, maybe as early as on Thursday. The woman was shot in the face, abdomen and shoulder blade by the man. Gargiulo's husband, Luigi Capasso, 44, killed himself and the couple's two daughters on Wednesday after shooting his wife in Cisterna di Latina. The 44-year-old officer barricaded himself inside his home and took the girls, aged eight and 14, captive after shooting Gargiulo. Carabinieri police officers broke into the flat after talks with Capasso had stopped for about one hour and found the three bodies. The couple, both from the Campania region, were in the process of separating. Gargiulo had accused her husband of abuse and reported him to Cisterna police saying she was afraid and did not want to have any contact with him, investigative sources said. A court hearing for their separation was scheduled on March 29.