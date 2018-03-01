Berlusconi rules out 'national unity' govt (2)

Rome, March 1 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday ruled out the possibility that his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) could be part of a broad 'national unity' government or an executive with some limited, specific tasks, such as passing a new election law, if Sunday's general election in inconclusive. Berlusconi had already said there was no chance of FI being part of a grand-coalition government with the centre left if no clear winner emerges from the vote. The three-time premier told State broadcaster RAI that, if his centre-right coalition fails to win a working majority in parliament, "we'll vote (again) as soon as possible with this election law, hoping that the Italian people will have understood who to vote for to have a government that will change Italy for the better". He "absolutely" ruled out "any specific-task or national unity government". He said the centre-right had committed not to be part of such as an executive and "the first ethic in politics is to keep commitments".