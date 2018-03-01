Youth unemployment down to 31.5%, lowest since 2011 (2)

Rome

Rome, March 1 - Italy's unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market dropped to 31.5% in January, a fall of 1.2 percentage points, ISTAT said Thursday. The national statistics agency said it is the lowest level since December 2011, when the youth jobless rate was 31.2%. It said there was a "strong rise" in the number of under-25s in employment in January of 61,000, taking the total figure up to 1.074 million. As a result the employment rate for young people rose to 18.3%, the highest since October 2012.

