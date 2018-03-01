Youth unemployment down to 31.5%, lowest since 2011 (2)

Rome
01/03/2018
Rome, March 1 - Italy's unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market dropped to 31.5% in January, a fall of 1.2 percentage points, ISTAT said Thursday. The national statistics agency said it is the lowest level since December 2011, when the youth jobless rate was 31.2%. It said there was a "strong rise" in the number of under-25s in employment in January of 61,000, taking the total figure up to 1.074 million. As a result the employment rate for young people rose to 18.3%, the highest since October 2012.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online