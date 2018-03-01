Women employment level highest on record - ISTAT

Rome
01/03/2018
Rome, March 1 - The employment rate for women in Italy reached a record high of 49.3% in January, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency added that the proportion of working-age women who are not active on the labour market dropped to an all-time low of 43.7%. Nevertheless, the proportion of women in Italy who are in employment is still almost 20 percentage points lower than the rate of 67% for men.
