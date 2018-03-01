Rome

Women employment level highest on record - ISTAT

Agency says gap on men still large

Women employment level highest on record - ISTAT

Rome, March 1 - The employment rate for women in Italy reached a record high of 49.3% in January, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency added that the proportion of working-age women who are not active on the labour market dropped to an all-time low of 43.7%. Nevertheless, the proportion of women in Italy who are in employment is still almost 20 percentage points lower than the rate of 67% for men.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ucciso per strada un ex brigadiere dei Cc, nel '92 sfuggì ad agguato mafia

Ucciso per strada un ex brigadiere dei Cc, nel '92 sfuggì ad un agguato di mafia

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Sgarbi: docufilm su Caravaggio dimentica Messina

Uccide il marito nel sonno, arrestata dai carabinieri

Uccide il marito nel sonno,
arrestata dai carabinieri

Carabiniere spara a moglie, lui suicida e figlie morte

Carabiniere spara a moglie, lui suicida e figlie morte

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33