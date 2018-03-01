'Three Italians' arrested over Slovak reporter's murder (2)

Bratislava

Bratislava, March 1 - Slovak police have arrested Italian entrepreneur Antonino Vadalà together with his brother and cousin in connection with the murder of an investigative reporter and his fiancée, local daily Korzar reported on Thursday. According to local media reports, Vadalà on Thursday morning was arrested with his brother Bruno and cousin Pietro Catroppa as part of police operations targeting two of the entrepreneur's apartments in Michalovce and Trebisov in eastern Slovakia. The murdered journalist, Jan Kuciak, 27, had reported for the news site Aktuality.sk on fraud cases, often involving businessmen and politicians. Kuciak had in particular investigated the Vadalà family and its alleged ties with the international crime syndicate of Calabrian origin, 'Ndrangheta. The newspaper he worked for published the report on Wednesday. Kuciak and his fiancée were found dead on Sunday at his home in Velka Maca, 65km east of the capital Bratislava.

