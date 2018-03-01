Businessman Ricucci and judge arrested (2)

Rome
01/03/2018
Rome, March 1 - High-profile Italian businessman Stefano Ricucci and magistrate Nicola Russo, a judge for the Lazio tax commission and the Council of State administrative court, were arrested by finance police on Thursday, sources said. The arrests are related to a probe into an alleged agreement to fix a sentence in exchange for money and other benefits. Russo had already been suspended from his post. Another businessman, Liberato Lo Conte, was also arrested in relation to the case, the sources said.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online