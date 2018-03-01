Rome

Businessman Ricucci and judge arrested (2)

Allegations of money, benefits to 'fix' a sentence

Businessman Ricucci and judge arrested

Rome, March 1 - High-profile Italian businessman Stefano Ricucci and magistrate Nicola Russo, a judge for the Lazio tax commission and the Council of State administrative court, were arrested by finance police on Thursday, sources said. The arrests are related to a probe into an alleged agreement to fix a sentence in exchange for money and other benefits. Russo had already been suspended from his post. Another businessman, Liberato Lo Conte, was also arrested in relation to the case, the sources said.

